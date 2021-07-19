Editor: I say this to all Democrats complaining about (1)”the big lie” and advising us to (2) get over it because your guy lost. Big Lie # 1 was Hillary’s complaining in 2016 that she was robbed due to collusion with Russians; the democrats never got over it as their “Big Lie” lead to a sitting President being impeached but not convicted! And why did Hillary advise Joe Biden in 2016 “not to concede the election under any circumstances”.
Yes, I have evidence of wrongdoing in the 2020 election. Try this on for size. A federal judge in Pennsylvania changed the state’s election laws during their 2020 election. Under our federal constitution, each state’s election laws are prescribed only by that state legislators. There was a lot of funny business going on during the 2020 election. You’d have to be deaf and dumb not to have been aware of it. The courts all refused to hear the Pennsylvania case, particularly the Supreme Court, as they did not want to get involved with the election a la 2000 when Democrats challenged Bush’s win over Gore and one man decided the entire election. Why all the short term, selective memory? Let’s wait to see what comes out of the Arizona audit. If it uncovers any irregularities then we all can address them before the next election. OK? Fair enough?
Phil Miller
Lake Havasu City
