Editor: After reading Kurt Krueger’s letter on May 12, I assume Mr. Krueger won’t be flying commercially anytime soon or entering a medical facility such as the Mayo Clinic or being a customer of my business. If I had my way, he would be locked down permanently with the attitude displayed in his letter. I’ve news for you, your “rights” end where my rights start.
If you come closer to me than six feet without a mask, you bet I’ll confront you! You would be invading my safety space posing a potential threat to me and to my family as I’m over 80 with an underlying health condition. As a survivor of a number of death threats, I don’t need another one due to ignorance. Yes,I’ve been around the block a number of times including time as assistant to statistician Allan Roth in Major League Baseball and serving as a safety consultant for years to truck fleets border to border and coast to coast, USA. There is such a thing as laws of negligence that could provide a legal remedy for someone damaged by willful, deliberate and total disregard for the safety of others — if they are indeed infected directly by you. It appears he thinks he know more about coronavirus and the face mask issue than the Centers for Disease Control, the medical community, the airlines or myself. Well, methinks you have, at the most, a one in four chance of being right.
Phil Miller
Lake Havasu City
Mace sales are going up as we speak. Legal protection to stop attempts to attack like Kurt has threatened. I save my sidearm for lethal attacks...
