Editor: Is the Russia/Ukraine thing any different the U.S.A./Cuba episode in 1962 now that the shoe is on the other foot? We did not want Russian missiles in Cuba and Russia does not want NATO on their border.
Ukraine this time, then another border country and another and before long Russia is surrounded by NATO countries.
Do you think that Mr. Putin is not aware of this? He will never let it happen.
By pushing the current foreign policy regarding Ukraine and NATO we will just wind up in a war. Putin is not joking about this issue. We made one huge mistake in Iraq. Let’s not do another.
Phil Miller
Lake Havasu City
