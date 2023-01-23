Editor: Does anyone think it would be OK for Russia to place their missiles on the other side of our Canadian border? With the supersonic missiles of today, they would be within seconds of reaching Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis. Perhaps the United State needs to rethink our support of Ukraine and back off from escalating our proxy war with Russia via Ukraine. Is this a NATO proposition and purely the Cuban missile crisis in reverse? Both sides have enough nukes to wipe out civilization many time over. Is that what we want? We seem to be asking for it by continually upping the stakes. Think about it.
Phil Miller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.