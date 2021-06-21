Editor: I’ve yet to see any news reports about all the illegals that were northbound from Mexico and Central America turning around and going back home in response to Biden’s VP’s command to “do not come”. It probably was on a channel I don’t watch.
Somebody please tell what total equality looks like? Is it everyone has the identical house; the same haircut, the identical wage from identical jobs; the identical car and the identical number of children who will all be taught in identical schools by identical teachers? Will that be total equality? Or maybe we would prefer self destiny, freedom of speech and liberty to win or to lose.
This Biden Administration has been wrong every step of the way. They are dismantling America in record speed knowing that they face an off year election in 2022. They are Anti capitalism, anti white male and anti United States .
As a white male, I refuse to watch any sports, listen to any music that I don’t identify with, shop any stores that support BLM, indulge in any product from any company that supports BLM (which was started illogically when a black teen thug in Missouri, who had just stolen from a store, was stopped by an officer and who wrestled with the officer for his weapon). The weapon discharged during their struggle after which the black thug teen ran off disobeying the officer’s command to stop upon which time the officer shot him. Here’s a word of advice for everyone. Just obey the officer’s request and don’t fight with the officer, don’t resist arrest, and don’t try to escape.
Phil Miller
Lake Havasu City
My what a bitter, bitter person you are Phil. But then most bigots, when they show their true colors, come across as nasty, bitter people.
