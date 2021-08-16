Editor: All of us at Havasu Vegas Express appreciate what others have done to help us start back up. Bob’s My Shop (Santone DeCol) just called and said they were reducing the labor and parts rates for local business to help them out. And our outside payroll service Marcy Zalewski of Advanced Bookkeeping Services has not charged us for the small amount of work she’s done for us over the past six months. And our web service Ashley Heiser of AND Web Design has not charged us for her services. And from Debbie Pennington of the Lake Havasu City Resource Alliance (part of River Cities United Way) we did receive like $4,000 plus for a transmission replacement on 16 and another $3,000 plus for Worker’s compensation premium early in the year. So even though it’s been a hardship for everyone, it’s good to know that there are people wanting us to succeed.
And customers from around Lake Havasu City; from around the United States and from other countries who are expressing their gratitude and happiness over our re-opening. We thank all the above!
Phil & Sonya Miller,
Havasu Vegas Express
Lake Havasu City
