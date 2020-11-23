Editor: Regarding the article about the clash between school board members about the merits of anti-racism classes in our schools: I reference Morgan Freeman on “60 Minutes” when he said that the solution to racism was to “stop talking about it”. Racism is not intuitive, it is taught. I see no good in spotlighting the subject.
Phil White
Lake Havasu City
"Stop talking about it?" Really? That has worked so well with Typhoid Donnie (the world's greatest racist) not talking about the trump virus why the heck not?
Ignorance is bliss right? Sorry but tRUMP has proven that if we ignore it it will not go away.
