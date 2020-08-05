Editor: “Clowns to the left of me, Jokers to the right.” On the left we have protesters marching in the streets without masks. On the right we have ignorant Trump supporters in large groups without masks.
Meanwhile the rest of us, the real Americans who care about all of our brothers and sisters enough to protect them from this virus and get through this pandemic together by wearing a mask are “stuck in the middle.” We would like to get back to our lives safely and as quickly as possible. But, unfortunately we now have to wait for you selfish, self-centered fools to do so.
Phillip Enos
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
This possibly could be the most ignorant post ever! How can you tell me that “Trump Supporters” aren’t wearing masks? The “ Ignorance” in people today! In “Chicago” no violence is going on in the streets tonight! In Portland and Seattle no looting or stealing. Let alone people throwing things and hating on police! What a foolish “Agenda”!!
