Editor: Consider the word rescue. Some people might consider the illegally crossing of millions of people at our southern borders are in need of rescuing. I would like us to look at three other situations.
Number one, the citizens of East Palestine, Ohio. I am in agreement with many who liken their situation to that of Chernobyl. Apparently, Norfolk Southern decided it may have been less expensive to set the oil ablaze. Big mistake, perhaps. Just curious, but where and why were they relocating these chemicals? To the dear people of East Palestine, I say cut and run!
Number two, there is a 73 year old gentleman and his wife who live near our Arizona boarder who were approached by a group of illegal immigrants armed with AK47s. He shot over their heads and called Border Patrol, who arrived and searched his property. But, later, it was the owner who found a body, reported it and was arrested for murder. An unqualified “judge” set his bail for $1,000.000.
Number three, is that of a newborn who was discovered alive in the rubble from the earthquake. The umbilical cord was still attached to her momma who, sadly, did not survive, nor did her father and four siblings. She was given the name Aya which means “miracle” in Arabic.
If you are a praying people, all of these situations need a miracle.
