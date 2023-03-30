Editor: Consider the word “rescue.” Some people might consider the illegally crossing of millions of people at our southern borders are in need of rescuing. I would like us to look at three other situations.
Number one, the citizens of East Palestine, Ohio. I am in agreement with many who liken their situation to that of Chernobyl. Apparently, Norfolk Southern decided it may have been less expensive to set the oil ablaze. Big mistake, perhaps. Just curious, but where and why were they relocating these chemicals? To the dear people of East Palestine, I say cut and run! And they, and whatever animals are still alive, need to get out ASAP! Their lives are too valuable to risk. Then they are the ones to be paid to relocate — homes and businesses — and fed until housing and offices are constructed elsewhere.
