Editor: As a youth, I was privileged to visit and live in countries abroad, but saw and experienced enough to be grateful to settle back in the states. That was a lifetime ago.

Our country is clearly running off the tracks thanks to many of the weak-kneed people we have voted into office, drug cartels, unprincipled politicians, absentee parents, socialistic teaching and households who do not raise their children with Godly morals.

