Editor: As a youth, I was privileged to visit and live in countries abroad, but saw and experienced enough to be grateful to settle back in the states. That was a lifetime ago.
Our country is clearly running off the tracks thanks to many of the weak-kneed people we have voted into office, drug cartels, unprincipled politicians, absentee parents, socialistic teaching and households who do not raise their children with Godly morals.
The directives in our Constitution are not suggestions but are the rule of law. With the exception of our American Indians, all of our forefathers arrived here and met laws and requirements to become citizens. So, to the detriment of our people and our unsecured southern borders and specifically at the expense of our overwhelmed border patrol, residents and business owners not to mention our economy, how do we right what is wrong and rectify what has been done? If or when we see a return of TB, small pox, measles, etc, we know who to thank. The Democrats, to secure votes from illegals, are now suggesting we forgive student loans. Does anyone recall the judge who coined the word “affluenza” after a spoiled under-aged youth ran over nine people, killing four?
We pray for those who risk life and limb for the rest of us, our military, police and firemen. It’s no wonder that our police officers are quitting or retiring; who can blame them when our judicial system plays catch and release with criminals. If we brought back the death penalty and prosecuted as we once did, crime would most certainly be greatly reduced.
If all pastors would speak the truth of God’s work, like our pastor does, without fear of offending, our country would once again be an amazing place to live.
