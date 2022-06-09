Editor: In light of the horrible tragedy in Uvolde, Texas, my sister has made a suggestion that might prevent future events from occurring in schools in other communities.
Perhaps our retired military vets could be approached and asked to volunteer their free time to guard our schools. Two at a time could serve a day or a week each month in protecting schools in their hometown.
They are people we can trust that would have the integrity, training and purpose for such a duty.
But, more importantly, please pray for the families, first responders, border patrol, medical staff, funeral home employees and any others who were exposed to the carnage.
Pray that God would comfort, console and help them deal with their sorrow and shock.
God bless the funeral home who, we are told, will not be charging the families for their service. Of course, prayer is needed for those people with mental difficulties to get the help they need.
P.S. Put prayer back in schools.
Phyllis Trapp
Lake Havasu City
