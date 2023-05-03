Editor: America, we have an inept president who was illegally put into office by Democrats who knowingly rigged the machines that counted the votes. Consequently, instead of having peace through strength (President Reagan), we have weakness through a witless president who has done nothing to advance the well-being of this country.
How many of us realize what a threat Russia, and especially China, are to our nation? Had Trump been put into office President Xi would not have made the headway he has made in the past year and Putin would NOT have decimated the Ukraine and her precious people-guaranteed! Trillions of dollars have been given away to the detriment of our own citizens, the homeless, our military and police.
