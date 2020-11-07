In 1995, Purdue Pharma was granted permission by the Food and Drug Administration to market a new opioid called OxyContin. Within five years, the drug was generating a billion dollars annually. No wonder. The company funded research and paid doctors to overstate the benefits of the new drug while understating the risks. Sales representatives marketed OxyContin as a product “to start with and to stay with.”
This was a widely successful strategy that resulted in unspeakable tragedy.
Opioid painkillers such as OxyContin fueled an epidemic in America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that between 1999 and 2018 almost 450,000 people died from an overdose involving an opioid.
Twenty-five years after OxyContin’s launch, Purdue is facing a reckoning in court for its role in America’s crisis of addiction and death. On Oct. 21, the U.S. Department of Justice, Purdue and the Sackler family, who founded the company in 1952, reached a historic settlement. Purdue pleaded guilty to three criminal felonies and agreed to pay $8.3 billion in penalties, which is the largest ever for a pharmaceutical company in the U.S.
The spike in opioid overdoses included both prescription opioids and the illegal market. Many addicts turn to heroin when they find that prescription painkillers are too expensive or too difficult to obtain. According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, 4 out of 5 people who try heroin today started with prescription painkillers.
The United States is not out of the grip of this crisis. Overdose deaths increased by 11% in the first four months of 2020 compared with last year.
Isolation only exacerbates despair and it could be a dark winter ahead.
Nonetheless this settlement should be celebrated as a small victory in the fight for accountability and transparency.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
