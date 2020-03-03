Appalachia needs something akin to a Marshall Plan, not a pittance. The people of Appalachia and Middle America feel excluded from the conversation about their destiny. A feeling of hopelessness persists. Regions that once hosted bustling steel mills, auto plants and coal mines now house desolation and shuttered main streets. Families cannot stay together because the young people must leave to find work. This only adds to the pain — because family counts in Middle America.
The piecemeal approach to tackling the persistent problems of Middle America in the past five decades is a study in failure. Misery and desperation have come to define communities with poverty, high unemployment and crumbling infrastructure.
A comprehensive plan and massive investment in Appalachia and Middle America would offer hope. The effort deserves dedicated leadership at the Cabinet level. The Marshall Plan turned around a devastated Europe after World War II — it can be done.
Shrinking tax bases are starving basic services — services like police, firefighting and schools. An infusion of federal money could save the foundations of rural communities.
For the Washington Beltway establishment, the decades-old answer is the same — throw them a few million for infrastructure projects every year. It’s not enough. It is time for real investment in Middle America to begin. What’s needed is a comprehensive plan, utilizing every department of government, to rebuild infrastructure, retrain workers, keep essential services functioning and encourage redevelopment of the economy.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
