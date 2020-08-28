The U.S. Postal Service is, as its name implies, a service — one vital to the nation in delivering documents, packages and medicines.
And, yes, ballots.
Proposed agency cuts in service and how they might affect delivery of mail-in ballots in November sparked nationwide outcry, and led Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to put his planned changes on hold until after the election. That’s a commonsense move and a timeline that should have been followed from the start.
While Congress now takes up debate about emergency funding for the Postal Service, it must also look at how the agency’s future can be secured. The fact is, whether you are a Republican or a Democrat is irrelevant: The country needs a functioning postal system.
The Postal Service is one of the few government agencies that has overwhelming public support. A Pew Research Center survey conducted in March showed that 91% of Americans held a favorable view of the Postal Service, making it the most popular federal agency by far.
Americans have good reason to trust the mail system. It provides universal service to the entire country, whether in dense urban cities or remote rural areas, six days a week. It is the ultimate essential service — enjoyed by Americans for more than two centuries. And the Postal Service provides employment to one of the most diverse workforces in the country: 39% of the more than 600,000 employees are minorities. About 97,000 of its employees are veterans.
In short, if we didn’t have such an agency, we’d probably look for ways to create one. There is another way to stabilize the Postal Service — a small tax on internet purchases or on internet servers. This is the modern mail delivery system and the ultimate source of the USPS’ difficulties.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
