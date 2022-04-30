The development of vaccines and other medical treatments, and the ability of people to calculate risks to protect themselves and other, also have undermined covid-19’s dominance in our public life.
So does the American people’s craving for normality. An Axios/Ipsos poll released this month showed only 1 in 11 Americans still believes covid-19 is a “serious crisis.” Almost twice as many don’t think it’s a problem. Three of 4 Americans believe covid-19 remains a problem, but one the nation can manage. More and more Americans are starting to live as they did before covid-19.
Barring a new and very dangerous variant, the pandemic is no longer an overriding crisis. This gives us time to think aboutthe ways we we can protect the public against disease without weakening or even destroying crucial aspects of American life. Americans have experienced the destructive cost and the inequity of lockdowns, for example. They have witnessed small businesses lost forever because the state forced them to close, while allowing big chains to stay open.
They have also witnessed the dangerous limitations of the creed of go-it-alone individualism.
The government — and the people themselves — made many mistakes that need to be acknowledged, and not repeated, when the next pandemic hits.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
