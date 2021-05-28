The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the country’s history, a day when democracy was threatened by its citizens. We cannot erase the events of that day, but we must do everything possible to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
To that end, the U.S. House voted to create an independent commission to review exactly what happened and to make recommendations for securing the Capitol and preventing another such occurrence. The measure faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where there is some Republican opposition.
Why this opposition?
The American people deserve a complete and full investigation into the Jan. 6 events, including the seeming lack of preparedness on the part of Capitol police, the slow response in deploying the National Guard and the disregard of warnings that there could be trouble on that fateful day. Five people died; more than 140 were injured; Capitol offices were ransacked and looted. There were real threats to the safety and security of members of Congress and the vice president.
A congressional commission is warranted so that protocols are established and in place for the future.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
(1) comment
Why are Republicans so terrified of a full and complete investigation into the insurrection incited by the twice-impeached, lying, American hating fool?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.