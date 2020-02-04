Managing the potential global threat of the coronavirus contagion will require both calm and urgency, as well as cooperation and transparency among the world’s health authorities. Everything we have learned from previous contagious disease outbreaks — including the similar SARS outbreak in 2003 — should have prepared us well to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and minimize its impact.
The challenge with this coronavirus is that infectious respiratory conditions like this can spread very easily among people. And in the 21st century, people move rapidly across great distances, making it possible for the virus to spread around the globe in just a short time.
This virus is new and officials believe it originally made the jump from animals to humans in a Wuhan meat market in December. Since then, the virus likely has mutated and now can be transmitted person to person.
Unlike the SARS outbreak, Chinese officials seem to be more transparent and communicative with other nations about the new coronavirus. This is essential, as is a willingness among the rest of the global community to offer whatever resources the Chinese can use to treat the illness and minimize its spread. Individuals have a part to play in thwarting the spread of the coronavirus too.
As with the flu and other potentially deadly contagious diseases, frequent hand washing is essential, and those who are feeling ill should stay at home. Also, in this special case, Americans who do not need to travel to China should avoid doing so until this potentially deadly virus is contained.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.