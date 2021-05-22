Lots of ink has been spilled over the announced divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates, the software billionaire couple who became two of the world’s most generous philanthropists.
Perhaps that means that thousands of ordinary people care, as they seem to about the British royals. And maybe that means there is something for the rest of us to learn.
Maybe.
One divorce attorney said the rich and older are like everyone else: They have problems, people change, and, after retirement, sometimes couples look at each other and ask, “who are you and how did you get into my house?”
One writer asked: “If Bill and Melinda Gates can’t make marriage work, what hope is there for the rest of us?”
And at least one academic has written about “gray divorce” — the increasing phenomena of older couples who have been married a long time calling it quits. The assumption is that it is more than longer lifespans that is straining long-term marriages. One short answer seems to be that older couples have increasingly upped their standards. They want more than stability and grandkids. They want good company and conversation. They want common interests and passions, which seems fair enough. But here is an interesting factoid: While divorce among the old and long-married is still relatively rare, ending the late-life second marriage is more common. Each person bears some responsibility for his or her own happiness. And the grass is not always greener over the rainbow.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
