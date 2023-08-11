Now that Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers has been sentenced to death, there’s no reason to further delay the administration of justice. The Department of Justice and the federal courts should take every step possible to expedite the appeals.

Further, the convicted murderer and his legal team, having failed in their desperate attempt to convince a jury to spare him, should decline to make unnecessary appeals. There is no question of his guilt, and the jury convincingly rejected the proposed mitigating factors, while the defendant showed no remorse. Finally, there is no sign whatsoever of the kind of prosecutorial misconduct that would throw the conviction and sentence into doubt.

