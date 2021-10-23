No one likes a snitch. But there are times when reporting poor behavior or telling the truth to authority is valuable for societal health. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has recognized this fact and has launched a national public awareness campaign calling on everyday citizens to report hate crimes when they see them.
The FBI has defined a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity.” Such crimes are disgusting and tear at the country’s social fabric.
People should be able to disagree politically or socially without criminally attacking one another. And yet, the stats indicate that they can’t. The FBI has in the past acknowledged that white supremacy and hate groups now account for the largest share of U.S. domestic terrorism. Not that such groups are the only perpetrators of hate crimes or cannot themselves be the target, of course.
Additionally, study after study has demonstrated that hate crimes are wildly underreported, with one 2019 paper in the journal American Behavioral Science stating that “we detected an increasingly stronger propensity for bias crime victims to not report their victimization.”
Here’s what can be done now: Everyday citizens can take it upon themselves to step up and report when they see something amiss. The FBI is calling on residents to help them discover and investigate such incidents, as the bureau cannot launch an investigation based on hateful language alone — there must be a threat of violence, a furtherance of an ideology or a federal crime. Now it’s up to residents to step up when they are able.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.