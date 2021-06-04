Herd immunity from the covid-19 virus is the place we want to be. The quickest and most efficient way of getting there is widespread vaccination.
Across the nation, various mechanisms have been put in place to facilitate vaccination from big vaccine clinics, to messaging aimed at combating hesitancy, to incentives intended to push fence-sitters toward rolling up their sleeves.
As a country, however, we have stopped short of a vaccine mandate. There is no law requiring vaccination against covid-19.
Such a law in a country that respects citizens’ right to set their own health care course would be a concerning shift in direction. It would represent a government intrusion into an area of personal privacy that would, at the very least, result in legal challenge. The inevitable conflict that would be stoked by such a measure would distract, ultimately, from the prize of herd immunity.
Likewise, a vaccine passport — a shorthand way of describing a requirement for proof of vaccination — comes very close to a vaccine mandate if any such “passport” were to be required by government. A passport mandate for admission or participation is akin to a vaccination mandate. As such, government should not enshrine any mandate for a vaccine passport.
It bears repeating that widespread vaccination is the goal. But, citizens must be convinced to take the initiative. They should be persuaded that getting vaccinated is a matter of individual self-interest as well as social conscience.
They should be offered incentives. They should be counseled by their doctors and their friends. But, they should not be forced by law or coerced by any measure that is just shy of a legal requirement.
In the end, making the choice to be vaccinated is right. But, in this matter and at this time, citizens have a right to be wrong. Any backdoor measure like a required vaccine passport on the part of government is giving too much power to government.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
E. Edwin Spencer had no way of knowing he would be making history when he knocked on Henning Jacobson’s door in Cambridge, Mass. All he knew was that smallpox was spreading in their city at the dawn of the 20th century, and as a doctor and the chairman of the board of health, it was his job to make sure all residents had been vaccinated against the deadly disease. s. Jacobson flatly refused to comply.
Thanks to that knock on the door in March 1902, there’s a legal precedent to guide policymakers and the courts. It’s a story recounted in detail by historian Michael Willrich in his book “Pox: An American History.”
Massachusetts had led the nation in passing vaccine laws. Since 1827, Boston schoolchildren had been required to show proof of smallpox vaccination to attend public school. Since 1855, a state law allowed local health boards, in the event of an outbreak, to order all adults to be vaccinated and revaccinated, since the smallpox vaccine lasted less than 10 years. By the turn of the century, 13 other states required proof of vaccination for schoolchildren, and 11 had compulsory vaccination laws for adults.
In Boston, where the smallpox outbreak had begun, the board of health chairman, Samuel Durgin had offered free vaccinations to hundreds of thousands of residents, but when that failed to stem the tide of infected patients, he enlisted “virus squads” — gangs of policemen and medical officials who held down and forced people, often homeless men, to be vaccinated. Still, the outbreak continued to spread, and not just to Cambridge but also to within two blocks of Jacobson’s home. So when Spencer returned and the pastor still refused, he did what the law allowed him to do: He fined Jacobson $5 (about $153 today). Instead of paying the fine, Jacobson and a handful of other vaccine refusers appealed to a higher court, where they caught the attention and support of anti-vaccination societies. Those societies provided Jacobson with powerful attorneys, who argued the case all the way to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court handed down its decision in February 1905; in a 7-2 opinion, Justice John Marshall Harlan — a former Kentucky enslaver who fought for the Union in the Civil War said public health could supersede individual rights: “[T]he liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States to every person within its jurisdiction does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly free from restraint. There are manifold restraints to which every person is necessarily subject for the common good.”
