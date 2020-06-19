China has decided to end any semblance of self-government for the city of Hong Kong. The mainland government could no longer tolerate either the protests against Chinese suppression of democracy on the island or a local legislature that sometimes bucked directives from the central authority in Beijing.
China shredded agreements, which were supposed to be in effect through 2047, to maintain a separate system of self-government in Hong Kong. The idea was known as “one country, two systems.” In May, China bypassed the democratically elected Legislative Council of Hong Kong to impose a national security law on the city.
Hong Kong had long been part of the British Empire. Despite its colonial status, Britain loosened its grip and local control allowed virtual self-government and created a thriving economy. After long negotiations, Britain turned Hong Kong over to China in 1997 with some guarantees that China would allow Hong Kong to maintain its institutions.
The democratic institutions of Hong Kong — the right to assemble, the freedom of the press and free elections — are what the people of Hong Kong want to maintain. The people of Hong Kong essentially want the Beijing government to leave them alone.
Letting the city forge its own path, while continuing to acknowledge the sovereignty of the mainland Chinese government, would go a long way toward quelling protest and improving the relationship between the city and the rest of China — and the world.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.