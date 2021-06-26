A move by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that puts the brakes on the importation of dogs from 113 countries deemed at high risk for rabies — a move aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly virus in this country — is a necessary measure but one that cannot be allowed to go on indefinitely. The import ban could have a wide-ranging impact, from barring soldiers who want to bring home rescue dogs to stopping U.S. breeders from importing dogs. Americans typically import about 1 million dogs annually.
The CDC edict, while necessary to protect people and animals, will mean heartache for those engaged in worthy dog rescue missions. This situation turns a spotlight on a lack of adequate facilities in the U.S. for quarantining dogs safely — a situation that can be resolved with some will and some effort.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
