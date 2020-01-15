A proposal by federal regulators updates but weakens the rules that are used to evaluate whether banks and credit unions discriminate in lending in low-income communities. It needs to be amended before it is adopted.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. propose to revamp the regulations behind the Community Reinvestment Act of 1977. Under the changes, banks would be encouraged to make loans to lower-income borrowers based on geographic concentrations of their deposits, a change from a current requirement that banks meet lending rules for all income levels of residents near their branches.
Banks contend the existing regulations are too burdensome and haven’t kept up with technological advances, such as online banking and lending. Community groups, however, want the current rules enforced better.
The CRA was enacted to confront redlining, a discriminatory practice in which banks refuse to extend loans in poor neighborhoods or offer loans at higher interest rates. Federal regulators assess every three years what types of loans and other business banks do in places where they have branches and ATMs.
If a bank gets a bad assessment, the rules effectively prohibit the bank from mergers and could result in a prescribed course of action for it to improve its lending practices to lower-income communities.
The proposed changes would still require banks to lend in lower-income areas near branches, but the institutions would be judged on all of their activities including in other areas where they have significant customer deposits.
The proposal could allow banks to get credit for activities that the rules so far have disallowed, including offering mortgages in high-cost areas, outside of traditional CRA areas. Critics think this change will divert regulators’ attention from initially intended CRA duties.
The public has until mid-February to comment on the changes, which later could be revised by regulators. The regulations need to be updated, but the proposed changes need to focus on fairness in lower-income lending and not allow unrelated factors to be included in CRA assessments.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.