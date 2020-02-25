Security breaches, privacy violations and numerous scandals have done little to diminish the power of Big Tech companies like Facebook and Google. Federal institutions meant to punish these companies and protect the American people have failed. It is hard for companies with immense wealth and power to feel compelled to change when they receive little more than a slap on the wrist for wrongdoing.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wants this to change. He has stepped forward with a proposal of meaningful reform, a plan to reshape the Federal Trade Commission into an entity with serious teeth. Hawley’s plan would make the FTC a branch of the DOJ, ending the turf war between the two agencies. This overhaul would streamline federal investigations of tech companies. Responsibilities would be clearly delineated. The FTC would focus primarily on privacy and data violations, while the DOJ would review mergers and acquisitions for potential antitrust issues. The FTC would also be given the ability to better enforce the law thanks to an expanded and strengthened set of legal options.
The FTC, as it currently exists, does not work. It is ill-equipped to handle its job. Something has to change. Hawley’s proposal, imperfect though it may be, has started a conversation about how best to bring the 106-year-old agency into the 21st century. Modern problems require innovative thinking, and Hawley has stepped up to the challenge.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
