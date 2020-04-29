The covid-19 pandemic has thrust the United States into crisis, and its citizenry is in desperate need of medical, economic and moral support. What the people do not need, or want, is another war.
Yet, over the past several weeks, the federal government has been amassing a significant military force in the Caribbean — the largest U.S. military operations in the region in 30 years — intensifying its pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. War, it seems, could be on the horizon.
The Trump administration has made no secret about its desire to oust Maduro, who has been characterized by President Donald Trump as a dictator. With Venezuela’s economy collapsed after years of sanction pressure, leaving the country vulnerable to a public health crisis, the Trump administration seems to be considering giving regime change another go.
Venezuela is a deeply troubled country. Its economic crisis predates covid-19 and its people will likely suffer even more as medical facilities face shortages of supplies.
But Venezuela and Nicolas Maduro are no threat to the United States, its economy or its people. To launch a needless war during a time of domestic crisis would be folly likely to result in failure or unintended consequences that might be worse than the present regime.
And this folly would cost the country a great deal in money and blood at a time when it should not sacrifice either for any but the clearest and greatest cause.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
