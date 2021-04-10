President Joe Biden’s massive American Jobs Plan is likely to come in two parts: a traditional transportation package as well as a domestic package that includes, among other priorities, universal prekindergarten.
It’s is an education initiative deserving of broad support.The National Institute for Early Education Research released a study at the end of March claiming that universal high-quality prekindergarten is attainable within three decades if the federal government partners with state and local governments to share costs.
Such investment could expand prekindergarten offerings to millions of additional children, granting a wider swath of the population a head start.
Opponents of universal preschool generally cite the costs as prohibitive and point to the dissipation of educational benefits. But this ignores the fact that in the long run, providing universal preschool should pay dividends for itself in terms of reducing incarceration and addiction rates.
Some cities and states already offer free pre-K. Scaling these programs to the national level and standardizing the offerings wouldn’t require parents to enroll their children if they prefer not to, but making the program available is an important step toward providing equal opportunity to all of America’s children.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
