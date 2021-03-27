The United Nations Human Rights Council is a flawed body, but shaping the world’s perspective on human rights is one of the most consequential roles a nation can pursue. The United States used to hold a seat on that council but walked away in 2018, decrying the council’s obsession with condemning Israel as well as its inclusion of blatant human rights abusers like China and Russia.
This is the right move. There is a time to take a principled stand and walk away, but when other countries didn’t follow in its footsteps it was the U.S. that lost credibility rather than the council. It’s time to return to the table. As Biden moves to participate in the council once more, he must recognize that progress will be an uphill climb and commit to concrete goals and actions to reform the council. Imagine if it reached its full potential as a global leader that actually elevates human rights issues and infractions to the narrow-eyed scrutiny of the globe. Imagine what nations united could accomplish with such an alliance. Its best chance of doing so involves participation by the United States, and the United States’ best chance of exerting influence comes from participating in the council once more.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.