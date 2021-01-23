The chief of the World Health Organization has lambasted drugmakers for special deals, motivated by profit, that are getting the vaccine in greater numbers to richer nations.
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus contends that healthier adults in richer countries are getting vaccinated before older people and health care workers in poorer countries. He says vaccine makers have targeted locations where “profits are highest.” He pointed to Guinea as a poor country that has received only 25 — two dozen plus one — vaccines, compared with millions that have made it to nearly 50 more wealthy nations, including the United States and countries of the European Union. “The world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure,” he declared.
It is understandable that all governments want to vaccinate their citizens against a pandemic that has claimed millions of lives. But nations mustn’t think only of themselves. They must rise to a higher calling and consider the needs of those without influence, money and power.
The WHO-backed “COVAX” vaccination program is supposed to get vaccines to all countries, based on need. That plan must be supported by America. It must be implemented.
Science and medicine have risen to the challenge of this historic pandemic by developing and bringing to market vaccines in record speed. Now humankind must stand up with a singular interest: the protection of all life by bridging the global divide in access to those inoculations.
