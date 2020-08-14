Joe Biden took his time selecting a running mate, which seemed prudent. But he came up with Sen. Kamala Harris of California, which seems anticlimactic.
And, worse than that, weak.
Let’s set aside what sort of vice president and president Harris might make — the campaign will reveal the best and worst of her and voters will decide for themselves.
What does it say about Biden as a leader?
It does not say much, or at least much that is good.
Biden started the vice presidential selection process by putting himself in a box. He pandered. He said he would pick a woman.
He did not say: I will pick the most-qualified person I can find. And if that person is a woman too, that’s great.
Neither Barack Obama nor Bernie Sanders put himself in the box Biden chose.
Then, because he let the process drift, and let others define his choice, he found himself in another, smaller box: It has to be an African American woman.
Who said so?
That’s the question a real leader would have asked.
It’s the question Joe Biden did not ask.
Instead he went along — letting others set the agenda for his own campaign.
When the search, based on dubious and rather insulting (to women and Blacks) primary qualifications, came up with five or six underwhelming candidates, Biden did not do what a good executive would do — start over.
Maybe Harris will surprise us. Maybe she will change and grow. But Biden? At 77, it seems unlikely he will surprise us. And he comes off his first big decision as someone who goes along to get along, as one who accepts the choices given him rather uncritically, as one who does not really lead but is led.
— Pitssburgh Post-Gazette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.