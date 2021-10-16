The algorithmic gods in charge of Facebook broke down after the bad news.
Last week, less than 24 hours after whistleblower Frances Haugen made allegations of unsavory practices by the social media behemoth on national television, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crashed.
The internet broke. Or more accurately, a large part of the internet wasn’t available to users for hours. The shutdown caused inconvenience and affected some businesses that use the platform. The world did not end and most folks were able to go about their business. That’s life without clicking the "like" button while endlessly scrolling through the postings of friends — what a concept.
So far, Facebook can’t explain the outage in detail. The company blames some sort of faulty configuration change.
Indeed, initially Facebook minimized the extent of the outage. A tweet from the company said that “some people are having trouble accessing (the) Facebook app.” “Some” people turned out to be about 3.5 billion people.
Between the outage, the whistleblower and investigations by The Wall Street Journal, one thing is clear — Facebook can’t be relied upon to be straight up about much of anything, despite its protestations.
Not only must Congress continue its scrutiny of Facebook, the Federal Trade Commission must continue to press its antitrust suit against the company.
The company is expert at manipulation of the platform and information it provides, and much of it is not benign. The smartest and savviest of us can be manipulated.
That’s where continued federal pressure, by Congress, the FTC and the Department of Justice comes in.
The great outage offers some lessons of its own.
Ads fuel Facebook, which rakes in more than 98% of its revenue from more than 10 million active advertisers. In the three months ending in June 30, it pulled in an average of $78 million in ad sales every six hours.
Perhaps we’ve become too reliant on the social media giants. The emotional attachment, the compulsion, to be online and in constant contact dull the soul.
The rest is up to Congress and the courts.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.