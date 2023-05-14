Corporations are putting their political agendas before their customers, employees and shareholders. Political considerations aimed at pleasing the mythical “stakeholder” drive some of the most significant decisions companies make.

The Claremont Institute uncovered an egregious abuse of shareholder and employee trust at the behest of the mythic “stakeholder.” Corporations like AT&T, for example, laid off 3,400 employees at the height of the COVID pandemic while at the same time dumping $3.1 billion into racial justice programs. Boeing laid off 26,000 employees and suspended dividends while giving $15 million to racial justice programs. General Motors suspended its dividend and share buyback programs while donating $10 million to racial justice causes. Uber laid off 6,700 employees while pledging $61 million to racial equity nonprofits.

