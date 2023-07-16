Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew had never gotten along well. It likely didn’t pain the president much to acquiesce in the ousting of his vice president over illegal kickbacks while the president struggled to keep his own job. It was 1973, and Nixon still gave every indication that he wanted to beat the Watergate rap. But that left the problem of who would fill the vacancy.

The vice presidency had frequently sat vacant. The 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, changed that and prevented a unified Democratic government for a few years.

