James Rosen

On Sept. 30, 1990, I stood amid a massive rally in Kyiv with tens of thousands of Ukrainians chanting, “No to the Soviet Union!” and other cries for independence.

As I interviewed Ukrainians in the Russian language they’d been forced to learn from childhood, they told me harrowing tales of Kremlin rule. Older protesters, many with tears in their eyes, recounted the Great Famine of the early 1930s when Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s forced agricultural collectivization in what had been “the breadbasket of Europe” killed 4 million Ukrainian peasants.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.