Marilyn Carpinteyro

The state of the republic is precarious, but I am hopeful that democracy will prevail because it is resilient. We the people have faced serious threats in the past, including even a Civil War, and we have overcome them.

We must continue to pass laws to strengthen our democracy in many states, while in others, we will not back down from defeating a new generation of Jim Crow laws crafted to keep targeted communities from the polls.

