Chris Talgo

Since leaving the White House in January 2021, former president Donald Trump has become public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of the Department of Justice and several district attorneys.

To date, Trump has been charged with 34 felonies by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for falsifying business records. The 45th president faces 40 felony counts in the investigation concerning classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

(4) comments

Fred Bonner

Less us not forget that almost 100% of the witness's to trumps crimes are republicans and most of the DOJ are republican appointee's and only 4 of 44 trump cabinet members are supporting him for re-election with many of them saying he is a danger to the office.

Report Add Reply
Pity Pudd

Hey Ol' Fred... Can you be more specific on the almost 100%?

For instance, Nancy Pelosi is a Democrat and a "witness" that Donald Trump will more than likely call to be a "witness" at his Insurrection trial so that at least brings it down to 99%.

Anyway, I'm almost 100% sure Trump's Lawyers might want to ask Nancy why she refused the National Guard she was offered or why her daughter was filming the Insurrection Documentary that day?!

And yes, you are right about Trump being a danger to the office... because he is going to clean some house!!

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

The far-right strikes again!

Report Add Reply
Pity Pudd

[beam]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.