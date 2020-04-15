The hordes arrive for shopping, not to hoard but to take home a prize to loved-ones. It can be as simple as a can of beans. Maybe it is a four-pack of toilet paper.
The businesses that have been deemed providing “essential services” include the grocery stores. Over the past few weeks now, many people have tried shopping but have found only empty shelves where what they need is not available.
These are the times we live in.
Still, take heart – we have been assured that supplies arrive daily; you need to check back to see what might have been stocked overnight.
It is an undeniable Catch 22. We are supposed to be staying at home; yet, while we are allowed to venture out for things we need, and really we should avoid people and places.
This is where community comes together. If you know that your neighbor needs something and you are going into town anyway, offer to look for them. That simple act of kindness will keep one set of wheels off the streets and protect that person from possible exposure to the coronavirus.
This is the time of the coronavirus. It does not have to define us, and we can adapt and rise above the challenge.
— Prescott Daily Courier
