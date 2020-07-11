A perennial issue in the State of Arizona is education, specifically education funding. State politicians herald that they have been giving a lot of money to education in recent budget cycles; however, our public school, per-pupil funding still pales in comparison to pre-Great Recession numbers — accounting for inflation — in the millions of dollars. In other words, lawmakers have been helping … but not enough. Education funding in Arizona still registers at No. 48 in the nation — an improvement — but still near the bottom.
A potential ballot measure for the General Election could make a difference. It is the Invest in Education Act, which would impose a tax on high-income earners for education. Petitions filed July 2 state it would add a 3.5% surcharge on taxes on income more than $250,000 a year for individuals and $500,000 for married couples filing jointly. The measure, if it makes the ballot and is approved, would raise about $940 million for public education.
Aside from the obvious — that it is a socialistic answer to the challenge, taking from the rich to give to the poor — we are reminded that this is not a popular solution when it comes to legislators, who last time this idea surfaced said, as a mandate, it will further restrict lawmakers’ ability to balance the state budget. One lawmaker years ago told us what could happen is they would accept the millions of dollars — spending it on education — but then they would be tempted to allocate a similar amount elsewhere that formerly went to education. It also begs the question of whether business owners, who make $250,000, might trim their paychecks to avoid the higher tax, as we have seen with other, similar initiatives. Sadly, we are not sure how this will all shake out; the measure’s signatures are awaiting approval for it to be on the ballot.
— Prescott Daily Courier
