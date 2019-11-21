With the 2020 Census just around the corner, the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Census Bureau are teaming up to help quad-city residents guard against potential census scams.
Since scammers may pose as a census taker in your neighborhood looking to grab your personal information and then use it to commit identity theft or fraud, here’s a few ways to identify an official census taker:
One: Census takers must show photo ID with the U.S. Department of Commerce seal and expiration date.
Two: If you ask, the census taker will give you a supervisor’s contact info or the regional office phone number to verify.
Three: The census taker will never ask for your full Social Security Number, bank account or credit card numbers.
They won’t ask for money, or donations, either. And they definitely won’t ask for citizenship status.
— Prescott Daily Courier
Just shut the door and leave them on the porch.
