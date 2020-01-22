Gunner Bundrick, Jake Morales and Jared Friederick of Prescott Valley. Danny Mahan of Chandler. Aaron F. Chavez of Tucson.
These young people are among the 898 people who died from opioid overdose deaths in 2018 in Arizona. Specifically, more than 70% are victims of fentanyl. These range from fentanyl-laced pills made to look like prescription drugs (hydrocodone, Percocet, Xanax) to heroin and cocaine mixed with fentanyl.
Fentanyl is an extremely powerful, potentially deadly opioid. It can be lethal if too much is put into the mix.
On Wednesday, the legislation calling for mandatory sentencing of dealers of street drugs, including opioids and fentanyl was scheduled to go before the Arizona House Judiciary Committee.
Most drug dealers convicted of selling disguised and deadly fentanyl received sentences of probation. If they did get time behind bars, it was often from other charges for example such as for methamphetamine, which carries a mandatory sentence of time in prison.
Let’s be real: These dealers are selling a land-mine killer drug, and they know it. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid more powerful than heroin and up to 100 times more potent then morphine. One pill taken unaware can overdose and kill.
And still they walk.
House Bill 2036 is our answer. It is sponsored by and thanks to Reps. Steve Pierce and Noel Campbell and Senate President Karen Fann. While the state struggles to fix its prison facilities and get low-level offenders into different programs, if anyone deserves to be held accountable and taken off the streets it is the people who sell drugs that they know could kill the young people they’re pushing them on.
Parents, grandparents, teachers, friends, relatives, coaches and business leaders, it’s time we take a stand together. Let’s make it loud and clear to these dealers that they are not welcome here.
Our children are worth fighting for.
— Prescott Daily Courier
