A story this week about Gov. Doug Ducey stating Arizona could do “just as well” without certain county officials, appears to have links to controversy.
First, his remarks are 180 degrees different from what he said in October in the midst of the case involving Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen. Ducey said that the indictment of Petersen on various charges related to his running an adoption ring shows there is a need for a procedure to remove a sitting elected assessor from office.
Secondly, Ducey has repeatedly stated: “I’m not looking to take the vote away from the people.”
Finally, the governor himself started as state treasurer, a post that would be grouped as “ministerial” in nature, like the positions of county assessor, treasurer, recorder and the clerk of superior court.
So what is it? While the governor has the right to change his mind, we find it puzzling Ducey would wade into the fray surrounding positions created through the Arizona Constitution — as well as weighing in on Petersen’s travails.
Ducey counters that “… I think sometimes people can see in a position like this that you could appoint a qualified expert who could do the work as well.”
That is the key: who is doing the appointing? The framers of the Arizona Constitution had it right, making these elected posts, keeping the “appointing” out of the hands of “powers that be.”
This also is why the governor should not be the person who designates the members of the Arizona Corporation Commission. Changing that panel from elected to appointed members has been floated before — by the governor.
Ducey appears here more like the Wizard of Oz, pulling strings without knowledge, than someone who understands what counties or voters need.
Government that has voters legitimately selecting their leaders is best. It is called democracy, rather than autocracy.
