President-elect Joe Biden has the power on day one as president to help close the racial wealth gap and stimulate the economy for a country on the brink of economic disaster by completely erasing student loan debt for all 45 million borrowers.
Student borrowers hold an eye-popping $1.6 trillion in debt — $1.37 billion of which the federal government owns. Prior to the federal government suspending student loan payments as part of the spring coronavirus stimulus package, one person defaulted on their student loans every 26 seconds.
By 2021, borrowers are expected to hold $2 trillion in student debt. Millions of people struggle to pay for life necessities and meet their loan obligations. The coronavirus health and economic crisis has made the situation worse. As of last week, unemployment among African Americans is almost double unemployment for whites, and more than 8 million people fell into poverty since May.
Black and LatinO people are forced to borrow at higher rates and in larger amounts due to racial inequities in incomes and wealth. According to one study, 20 years after attending college, the median white borrower paid off 94% of their debt while the median Black borrower still owed 95% of theirs.
Canceling student debt not only would be a lifeline to 45 million people, some of whom are struggling under the weight of their debt, it would help build a more robust economy. It’s supported by a majority of Americans. And it makes good on the commitment so many leaders have made over the last year to focus on racial equity by working to close the racial wealth gap and giving Black and brown borrowers a real chance to succeed.
However, in the end, Biden should do it because it’s the right thing to do.
Remington A. Gregg is counsel for civil justice and consumer rights at Public Citizen.
