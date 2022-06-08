Editor: In response to Kandi Finfrock’s letter to the editor (“Gender Obsession;” June 7, 2022), one must ask: Why it is so important for the hard “right” to shoot our children at such young ages? Why can’t we let little children be little children? Having said that, this is a stupid statement. Just as dumb and dividing as saying the “left” wants to brainwash and confuse our children. Quit listening to “gotcha” journalism.
Ask a Democrat if they want their children brainwashed. Pretty sure the answer is “no.”
Ask a Republican if they want their children being killed in school. Again, I’m sure the answer is a resounding “no.”
Ask a teach both of these questions, and I’m pretty sure you will get a “no” to both.
Stop trying to divide us. It’s already hard enough to raise a family without Kandi Finfrock making sure everything is political.
R. Cole
Lake Havasu City
