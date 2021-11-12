Editor: In response to Monday’s letter from L.G.: First, Drive down to Mexico and return. Your position on open borders will change at the border on the return trip.
Second, People post flags saying “F--- Biden” all over town. Exactly how much freedom of speech do you need?
Third, Do some research on actual inner city problems . I know you won’t, because it’s not broadcast on your favorite TV and radio shows. The bailout you speak of went to insurance companies, like they don’t make enough already.
Fourth, Hmm,You skipped this one so I’ll take it. The reason no god is saving America is because none exist. It’s up to us as peaceful humans to determine the country that suits all of us.
Fifth, Defund the police, ha,ha. Everytime I hear of someone getting a ticket it was a speed trap. Not that I was exceeding the speed limit by a substantial amount and I’m going to take responsibility for my action.
Sixth, Supply chain needs infrastructure. Ask any of those corporate moguls making more money than you can think about, Lillian.
Seventh: Everyone wanted out of Afghanistan and it was never going to be pretty. Trump would have left those who helped us there to die with his anti Muslem ban.
Eighth: Not sure where you are coming from on this one Ms. Garton, people keep whining about some people being held in Washington,DC.
Add the lack of control of some media, and allowing them to say whatever they want, with no proof. Let’s have coffee sometime Lillian Garton, and try to bring this nation back to a little civility. Maybe argue about the Cardinals or Raiders.
R. Earl Thompson
Lake Havasu City
(4) comments
There is no hope for republikkkans. Q and Dump have taken over that party.
So correct! It’s amazing (and embarrassing) that people can take falsehoods and center their whole being around them. I remember when people like that were called snowflakes and sheep… I guess we have a neflock of sheep now.
" neflock"?
What is amazing is that you take falsehoods and center your whole being around them. The Left-wing owns the media, and you believe everything that CNN and Big Boob tell you. It looks like the Democrat Party has become a cult.
Don't keep drinking that Kool-aid! There was no warning like this for the followers of Jim Jones, but there are plenty of warnings for the followers of the radical Progressives in the old Dem Party.
