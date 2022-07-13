Editor: In response to Kandi Finfrock's letter to the editor regarding the lack of God in schools. Which religion should be taught in school? Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism, Islam? Should students learn that 29 percent of Americans are atheists or agnostics? (Washington Post, 2021) If we teach one religion, should we teach all religions? Who chooses ... you? When and if people need God in their lives, there are more churches in Lake Havasu City than there are schools.
Clergy are trained to help people with their religious needs and education. Let teaching professionals do their job — which is to educate our youth.
R.L. Cole
Lake Havasu City
