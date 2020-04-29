Editor: My wife and I are really done with the “lock down” as I am sure a lot of people are too. But today, April 29, was a kicker. We actually had a need to go into a bank today (Wells Fargo in middle of town, because the small branch in Basha’s is closed due to the virus). Had to cash a check which was much more than the machine would give out. Bank was closed except by appointment only. Must use drive-up teller. Went around to back and the four drive-ups had at least four to five cars in all lanes. The drive-through machines had several cars in line too. You have got to be kidding me! I believe the tellers inside that branch have glass all the way down the line. Yes they would have to handle money and checks etc, but so do drive up tellers. So what gives? And what’s really interesting, all the grocery stores, fast foods, drug stores, gas stations, and convenience stores are still open to the public. (A very hearty thanks to all those employees!) But not the banks. You couldn’t find a way to not inconvenience the public to the extreme that you are right now? Masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, Lysol wipes. You are a joke and you owe the hundreds of your customers apologies for your lack of customer service. I’m sure that a lot of your customers feel the same way too.
R. Long
Lake Havasu City
