Editor: In regard to the Black Lives Matter Protest this weekend, most cities are caught off guard and not prepared for protests. You cannot assume how many people will attend, or if there will be violence. This BLM protest has been posted in the newspaper and on social media, giving other organizations (like Antifa) five days to get their paid protesters here if they choose to do so. I’m sure that we all agree that what happened to Mr. Floyd was horrendous and that the officers involved should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. But what about the Innocents who were killed by the violent criminal element that joined the peaceful protests, and the community businesses that were louted and burned. Looks like the protest/riots did more harm than good to the Black community. These businesses were just opened from the covid-19 virus and then the riots shut them down again (probably permanently). The rioters must be proud! Actually I’m sure they don’t even care.
We are a very patriotic city. We love our country & our freedom. Do you think you could have the same freedoms and opportunities in any other country? We also respect our law enforcement and first responders. All countries have had problems, but it is up to us to get past it and build a better country, not rip it apart. Great opportunities for individual betterment are here for all if you choose to use them.
Maybe we should all pray for the organizer as his posts on social media leave much to be desired! We don’t need this type of discontent in our town.
R. Long
Lake Havasu City
