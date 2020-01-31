Editor: If anybody had any brains in the Go Lake Havasu committee, they would not even consider a “biker” rally like Laughlin in this town. I’m not against motorcycles, I even like them. But they would take over the entire town, restaurants, bars, hotels, streets, etc leaving nothing for the residents and vacationers. We also do not have enough law enforcement for such an event. Actually we do not have enough hotels either. This doesn’t even touch the rowdy drunks, fights, and crimes that comes with this type of event. Yes, I know they are not all bad, but the motorcycle gangs will come. I don’t think we need to invite that kind of trouble into this town. I can’t begin to say all that is wrong with this idea, but I can say it would be a horrible mistake.
R. Long
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.